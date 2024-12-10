Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell fitness plan as in-form striker battles to make Millwall clash

Sheffield United will give Tyrese Campbell as long as possible in his bid to overcome a back issue in time to face Millwall on Wednesday night, with boss Chris Wilder admitting that the forward is a doubt for the clash at the Den. The in-form striker scored his sixth goal in eight games at West Brom on Sunday but later made way after feeling his hamstring.

Wilder later revealed that the issue was related to an ongoing back issue, rather than any specific damage to the hamstring, but could still keep him out of the Millwall clash if it doesn’t loosen off in time. The blow of losing Campbell would be offset by the returns of fellow forwards Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster, but Campbell’s recent form would make him a huge miss.

“It's tight, it's stiff, so he's a doubt,” Wilder said this morning. “We'll give him as much time as possible to try and loosen it up, but it's a concern for us because he's been outstanding. So it'll be a big miss if he doesn't make it. But we've got time to loosen that up, and he'll be having plenty of work on that to get him hopefully ready for the game.

“These things happen, don't they? He's been complaining of a bit of issue with his back which obviously leads down into the hamstrings. He felt his hamstrings tighten up and he was having extensive work before and at half-time, so fingers crossed. On the plus side, we've got Kieffer and Rhian back involved.”

Campbell, the former Stoke City striker, signed for the Blades in the summer on a free transfer after his time in Staffordshire came to an end and after getting up to speed physically, has justified the switch with a prolific run of form in front of goal - including a memorable winner in the Sheffield derby, which has since been immortalised in song by Unitedites who hail him as the man who put the ball in the Wednesday net.

“He's found a home here,” Wilder added. “He enjoys it here and he's been taken in by our supporters, with his goals and contributions to the great effort we're producing at the moment. He's a good personality around the place and you can see by the game and training session how he's growing, and I think there's a lot more to come from him. He gives us a stretch as well, but his goalscoring record recently is something he can be very proud of.”