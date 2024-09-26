Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League earlier this year after finishing in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town. They are aiming for an immediate promotion from the Championship this season though under Chris Wilder and have started well.
The Blades delved into the transfer window over the summer to bring in the likes of Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, among others, to bolster their ranks. They won 1-0 at home to Derby County last time out.
With data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Sheffield United rank in a transfer spent vs league position table...
