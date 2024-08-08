Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United go into new season with takeover uncertainty lingering as Chris Wilder opens up on situation

Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover uncertainty is “not an ideal situation,” boss Chris Wilder has admitted, ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign tomorrow night. The Blades go into the new season still unsure who will own them in the long-term, with the US-based consortium hoping to take control still determined to do so.

Doubts are only growing that the deal will be signed, sealed and delivered, including gaining the necessary EFL approval, before the closure of the transfer window later this month, with United pressing ahead with their transfer business by signing two defenders earlier this week. The Blades still hope to add to the loan captures of Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist with the addition of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace.

Even with the captures of Souttar and Gilchrist United have only replaced around half of the players who left after relegation this summer, and a number of products from their youth academy could get a chance to impress in the opening weeks of the season. And asked about the uncertainty of the summer, Wilder admitted: "My job is to be football manager and look after that side of it but it's not an ideal situation.

“It's not an ideal situation for the board or [chief executive] Steve Bettis. For me, the supporters, the players ... everybody. Everybody wants us to get on, work with the players and be that football team and talk about football matters. Not stuff that's happening away from the training ground and the main event.”

Wilder had hoped to make progress on two signings over the weekend and Souttar and Gilchrist are set to be involved at Deepdale tomorrow, but will only have had a handful of training sessions with their new teammates between them. Any players who come in now will enter a group that has been drilled throughout pre-season and to a large extent, will be playing catch-up while the campaign is in full swing.

"It's really difficult,” Wilder admitted, “because you've got to factor in the minutes that these boys have had in pre-season. What is their condition like? They've not been in the building and that isn't ideal. You can see we're a coached side.

“We're not just an off-the-cuff side, so we're going to have to coach them on the job. The good players pick it up pretty quickly but from a fitness point of view, we'll have to wait and see.”

Souttar played more games for Australia than he did for Leicester after his £15m move from Stoke City, while Gilchrist - who is expected to start at right-back against Ryan Lowe’s side - has fewer than 20 senior appearances under his belt for Chelsea. Sam McCallum could return from a slight injury issue to challenge Harrison Burrows for the left-back slot, while fellow new signing Kieffer Moore will be assessed after taking a whack to the face before the Huddersfield game last Friday and missing the Blades’ final pre-season friendly as a result.