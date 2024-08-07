Sheffield United confirm latest summer signing

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Gilchrist has become Sheffield United’s latest summer signing and is in line to make his debut at Preston North End on Friday night. The Chelsea youngster joins United on a season-long loan from the Premier League giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston were one of the clubs in the transfer hunt for the highly-rated 20-year-old, who has played 11 times for his parent club.

Gilchrist said: "I am really looking forward to it. It is a great opportunity which the club and the manager have given to me. I am just looking forward to getting started. It has always been the plan to showcase what I can do in the Premier League with the chances I've had, so now I want to try and do that week in, week out, here.

"This is a new challenge. I am taking myself out of my comfort zone. I've been there (at Chelsea) a while now, so I am ready to kick on. I came here last season for an away day, and seeing the fans and how they get behind the team, how much they love it, I was impressed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Chris Wilder added: "The loan market tends to be one which intensifies later in the window, so we accepted we would have to wait a little longer if we wanted our top targets. Alfie was always one of those players who featured high on our wanted list.

"Everyone in the game is aware of Alfie and his abilities, so our pitch to him, and Chelsea, had to be spot on. There's been a lot of work behind the scenes to get this deal through, and we're looking forward to working with a really talented player.

"Alfie's had a taste of playing at the highest level, and having spoken to him, he's keen to get more games under his belt. He's ready to take the next opportunity in his career and we're delighted to have added him to our squad."