Former Sheffield United coach could get chance to audition for England manager’s job if he assumes caretaker charge ahead of summer Nations League fixtures

Lee Carsley, the former Sheffield United coach who had an ill-fated spell at Bramall Lane under David Weir’s management, is set to be handed the chance to audition for the vacant England manager’s job after Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down earlier this summer. Southgate announced his intention to quit after England’s defeat to Spain in the European Championships final.

The former defender had eight years at the helm and took charge of more than 100 games, leading his country to a World Cup semi-final and two Euros finals in that time. But his tenure ended with England still searching for their first major men’s tournament success since the 1966 World Cup, with the search beginning for his replacement.

The FA are open to a foreign manager taking over from Southgate but are not rushing into a decision, opening the door for Carsley to take charge for the upcoming Nations League matches later this summer. Carsley is the current England U21 coach and amongst the candidates for the big job on a permanent basis, but the FA may turn to him to take caretaker charge while the recruitment place plays out.

England face the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month and a squad will be named in the coming weeks. Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is amongst the frontrunners for the top job while Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel have also been linked with it, while fans are keen for Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to get a chance of ending their country’s long trophy drought.

Carsley’s U21s won their European Championships last year but he is less well-remembered for his spell as United’s assistant manager just over a decade ago, working under boss David Weir. The new era began brightly with victory over Notts County in the opening day of the season but United failed to win any of their next 12 games and Weir - and Carsley - were sacked in mid-October.

A couple of years later Carlsey joined the England youth set-up and has since progressed to U21s manager, working with the likes of former Blades loanee James McAtee and United forward Rhian Brewster in recent years.