Sheffield United privately hope that Tommy Doyle’s existing association and relationships with Sheffield United could swing any transfer decision for the Manchester City youngster this summer, after their Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers joined the race for the England U21 international’s services.

Doyle enjoyed a successful season on loan at Bramall Lane last season as the Blades sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League, and coaching staff are understandably keen to work with the youngster - who was part of England’s European Championship-winning campaign this summer - again next term.

Similar hopes were held over James McAtee, who also spent last season in South Yorkshire to help Paul Heckingbottom’s side to promotion and an FA Cup semi-final, but reports in Manchester suggested that Pep Guardiola is keen to keep McAtee at City, at least for pre-season, before making a decision.

The path to re-signing Doyle may be more straightforward, even if the player’s salary at the Etihad would prove an obstacle to any hopes of a permanent move. Doyle has made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane but would likely have to agree to a reduction of his City pay, with relegation clauses also routinely written into Blades players’ contracts to protect the club’s interests should the worst happen.

News, then, that Wolves have reportedly put Doyle on their list of potential transfer targets this summer could cause some alarm, given that the Molineux club could realistically match, or even improve, Doyle’s City salary with ease. United - when, as expected, they return to City for further talks about Doyle’s future following the conclusion of his England U21 duty - will hope that Doyle’s prior experience at Bramall Lane could tip the balance in their favour if there is a decision for the 21-year-old to make.

“Of course,” Doyle previously admitted when asked if he would consider a return to Bramall Lane midway through last season. “I do love this place, it’s been brilliant for me. I can’t sit here and tell you what’s going to happen next season, because I don’t know. But my main goal is to get this club into the Premier League. And then whatever happens after that, happens.

“I feel like I have a good affiliation with this club; it’s playing a big part in my career and that’s something I don’t take lightly. Any club I play for, I like to have a good connection with everybody and the fans. And I definitely have that here. I can’t give you a definite answer, but I do love it here.”