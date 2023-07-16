Sheffield United's promising youngsters have been challenged to "step up" and seize any chances to impress manager Paul Heckingbottom this summer, ahead of the Blades' return to the Premier League.

Heckingbottom handed opportunities to a number of young players, including trialist Chris Francis, formerly of Bournemouth, during the Blades' first pre-season friendly at Chesterfield on Saturday, with the likes of Harrison Neal, Will Osula and Louie Marsh all featuring for 45 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Paul Cook's men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula could have had a hat-trick himself in his first-half cameo, somehow walking away without a goal to his name after a host of squandered chances, while Neal and Marsh caught the eye amongst their more established teammates. All will join United's pre-season camp in Portugal over the next week and with United only getting one signing over the line so far, midfielder Anis Slimane, there may be further chances to impress between now and the start of the Premier League season, on August 12 at home to Crystal Palace.

"I think it's an opportunity for them," boss Heckingbottom admitted. "You tend to get them at the start of the season, where you can get in the mind of the manager and earn the respect of your teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a big, big opportunity for them. We stress that, we make sure they understand it, and we need them to seize it and step up."