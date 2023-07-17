Ben Osborn believes Oli McBurnie has a big role to play in Sheffield United’s Premier League campaign this coming season after the striker’s growing maturity was highlighted by wearing the captain’s armband for the first time as a Blade.

The £20m forward donned the armband for the second half of United’s pre-season victory over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon, with a mature display seeing him set up goals for Osborn and Iliman Ndiaye rather than look to get on the scoresheet himself. McBurnie has by his own admission matured in recent seasons as both a player and a person and after finishing as United’s joint top scorer last campaign, saw his contract extended by another year.

“I’m not sure who decided that. It might have been Oli himself, to be honest!” joked Osborn about McBurnie wearing the armband. “But to be fair, I can see it. He is a leader. Maybe not in the traditional sense, but he definitely is.

“And to be fair, he’s come back fit as I’ve ever seen him. He’s looking in really good shape. He stepped up last season and we’ll need him again this season. Some people thrive on responsibility and he could be one of them. The gaffer knows him really well and has managed to get the best out of him, and long may it continue.”

