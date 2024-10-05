Sheffield United signed off for the international break in perfect style this afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Luton Town at Bramall Lane. The result sees the Blades go into their two-week hiatus joint top of the Championship table, alongside Sunderland, after their fifth win in six games.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was the goalscoring hero with a quality brace as United’s remarkable rearguard action added another clean sheet to the tally - a sixth in a row for Michael Cooper in goal. Here’s how we rated United’s players on another good afternoon at the Lane this season...
1. Michael Cooper 6
Once again hard to rate him any higher as he barely had anything to do of any note. Made a couple of smart saves down at his near post but nothing you wouldn't expect a goalkeeper of his quality to make, as he racked up a remarkable sixth clean sheet on the spin
| Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist 7.5
Back in the side as one of six changes and had a tough assignment against one of the best attacking wing-backs in the division in Alfie Doughty but Gilchrist dealt with him superbly. On the few occasions Doughty looked like getting some joy he was quickly snuffed out, including one superb challenge which left the Chelsea loanee punching the air in celebration as if he'd just scored a last-minute winner. Unfortunately he also seemed to cramp up in the process and was quickly replaced by Shackleton
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Harry Souttar 8
Pure class. One second half moment summed him up perfectly - Adebayo on the turn, Luton looking for a moment, and Souttar the calmest man in Bramall Lane as he timed his tackle to perfection, cries of 'Soutts' ringing around in recognition. Pinged the ball beautifully out to the right wing a couple of times and will make the long trip around the world on international duty in fine club form
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
A big early tackle from the Bosnian set the tone for United and he was then very harshly penalised for another good one on Adebayo which won the ball cleanly. He then picked up an unlikely assist for Rak-Sakyi's beautiful goal and a booking after he tried to dribble past Adebayo, slipped and instead clattered into the Luton man. Carried the ball forward very well and can be once again very pleased with his efforts here
| Getty Images
