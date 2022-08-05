The Blades will hope to add more new faces to their squad before the start of September.

The new Championship season is now underway but there is still just under a month remaining in the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has already enjoyed a productive close-season by adding five new faces to the Blades squad.

Manchester City youngsters James McAtee and Tommy Doyle have joined in season-long loan deals and both Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark and Brighton and Hove Albion prospect Reda Khadra made similar moves to Bramall Lane.

So far, a £4.05million deal for Malmo’s Bosnian centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic has proven to be the only transfer fee paid out by the Blades during the close-season.

There have been a number of departures with Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick and Luke Freeman all finding new clubs after Heckingbottom decided against extending their time with the Blades.

But how does the club’s net spend this summer compare to that of their Championship rivals? The Star utilises figures provided by transfermarkt.co.uk to investigate.

