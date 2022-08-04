But fellow defender Jack Robinson is expected to be out of action for “weeks” following a freak training ground collision, which has left the 28-year-old requiring treatment for medial ligament damage.

Like Robinson, Enda Stevens will also miss the meeting with Gary Rowett’s side after being forced off with a muscle complaint during Monday’s defeat by Watford.

Sheffield United could have Chris Basham back this weekend: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“Bash will be available for the weekend,” said Heckingbottom, who was without the centre-half at Vicarage Road. “Enda has done his calf. But I’ve not had the report back on the severity of it, so I don’t know how serious or not it is yet.”

Tommy Doyle, one of two Manchester City midfielders United have acquired on loan this summer following James McAtee’s move to Bramall Lane this week, has made progress in his battle for fitness ahead of Millwall’s visit. The youngster was forced to sit out this season’s opening round of Championship fixtures after failing to make an appearance during United’s summer warm-up programme.

“Tommy and Bash are back out there on the grass,” Heckingbottom continued, confirming striker Oli McBurnie has also taken part in training. “Oli is back as well, so that’s good.”

Sheffield United's new signing Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic, acquired for a £3m fee from Malmo, had been in line to feature in Hertfordshire before it emerged he was suspended after collecting too many bookings during a recent spell in France.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina defender is now available for selection which, coupled with the speed of Basham’s recovery, means Heckingbottom could have a difficult choice to make. Ciaran Clark, another loanee, was forced to operate on the wrong side of defence against Watford when Ahmedhodzic, Robinson and Basham were all ruled-out.

Jayden Bogle, whose absence appeared likely to force Heckingbottom back into the transfer market until he was informed his recruitment budget has been used up, has taken a step forward in his own fitness battle.

“Jayden is back on the grass running,” said Heckingbottom, who has been without the wing-back since February. “Because of that, he’s in a really good place but we won’t rush him back.”