Sheffield United’s staggering fine amount this season after latest sanction for Plymouth Argyle incident

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The level of fines Sheffield United have been hit with this season from the Football Association has increased to almost £450,000 after their latest sanction was revealed earlier today - with an FA report admitting their disciplinary record is “of great concern.” The Blades were charged for a sixth time with failing to control their players and/or staff after a post-match melee following defeat to Plymouth Argyle back in April.

The game ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Blades and dealt another huge blow to their automatic promotion hopes after three losses in the space of a week, which handed the initiative to rivals Burnley and Leeds United. And some of that frustration boiled over at the final whistle when boss Chris Wilder appeared to take exception to two Pilgrims players celebrating victory in front of his side’s supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides were subsequently charged with failing to ensure that their players and/or technical area staff did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area after the final whistle, and both accepted the charges. United were fined £180,000, with Plymouth ordered to cough up £7,500.

That amount takes United’s fines this season to £445,500, after an FA disciplinary commission poured over witness statements from both clubs and also reviewed other evidence including bodycam footage from a melee that continued into the Home Park tunnel area and was captured by Sky Sports cameras on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s response to the charges included a letter from chief executive Stephen Bettis and a number of witness statements which the FA summarised in their written reasons for the Blades’ latest hefty fine. “As confirmed by Chris Wilder, the match had been played in a positive and competitive manner with both teams at either end of the table striving for very different outcomes,” it read.

“Having been in the lead from the end of the first half it was obviously very disappointing to all involved from this club to concede two late goals to lose the match 2-1. Emotions were running high for both teams at the end of the match; it was our third loss in a week and it was a huge win for Plymouth.

“Chris spoke to the players on the pitch at the end of the game, something he has done on a number of occasions before this season and in previous seasons, and as he was leaving the pitch he saw what appeared to be two Plymouth players celebrating in front of the away supporters and went over to speak to them. Matt Duke confirms in his statement (and it can be seen on the CCTV footage) that there had already been words between one of those players and some of our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Newton’s statement at paragraph 9 also mentioned that Plymouth’s players Bundu and Gyabi were celebrating together as they headed towards the tunnel, which is confirmed by Plymouth’s safety officer.

“Their route took them directly in front of the away supporters. This is clearly what Chris saw when he approached those players. This was mentioned by the Sky Sports studio team as well as in media reports after the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have reviewed the footage supplied in respect of the pushing and shoving which took place in the tunnel. As mentioned above, the post-match atmosphere was one of jubilation for Plymouth and massive disappointment for the club’s players ... who then came into close proximity with each other in a very confirmed area further to Plymouth’s players celebrating on the pitch close to our supporters.”

In a previous letter to the FA after a similar charge following a home game with Bristol City, the Blades outlined the steps they were taking to try and address their record in controlling their players and staff, including potential changes to the club’s bonus scheme if fines are handed out to the club.

“I can confirm that Kevin Friend came in to the club speak to the players on Monday 31 March and spoke to them about their reactions towards the decisions of match officials and to manage this element of the game better,” the United letter added.

“At the time of the Bristol City charge the club also requested assistance from the Regulatory Commission and/or The Football Association in terms of suggestions which it may have to help us address the ongoing issue. The club is serious about resolving it and wishes to take steps to do so and again requests further assistance and advice in this respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their submission to the FA, Plymouth attempted to pin much of the blame for the melee on Wilder’s decision to hold an on-field huddle with his players after the final whistle - something, as Bettis’ submission reminds, he has done a few times this season - but that was rejected by the commission.

“Whilst The FA agree that conducting a team talk on the field of play after the fixture had ended may be unusual,” they said, “it is not considered to be improper or provocative. It appears to be an unfortunate coincidence that both sets of players began to leave the field of play at the same time.”

But they did admit that United’s recent record with this specific breach of the FA’s rules “is of great concern” and noted that United are now liable for a maximum fine of £300,000. “Plainly, the previous sanctions have done little to deter the club from further breaches,” the panel added.

“It is concerning that the Club have been unable to improve its control over players and staff following the previous five breaches this season. Plainly, reminders from various sources as to the expected standards of behaviour have proven insufficient to affect change in ... behaviour. The club must demonstrate a robust response to addressing the incredibly poor period of behaviour by its participants.”