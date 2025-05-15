Sheffield United, Sunderland fans finally discover kick-off time for play-off final as EFL make welcome decision

Sheffield United and Sunderland fans have finally discovered the time that their play-off final will kick off next Saturday at Wembley Stadium. Supporters of both sides had been left in the dark about the start time of the game, which will see one of the two red-and-white sides play Premier League football next season.

The delay had led to extra frustration as both sets of fans looked to make arrangements to get to Wembley, with train services and coaches to be booked and potential hotels also thrown into the equation. But those plans can now be finalised after the kick-off time was confirmed as 3pm on Saturday, May 24.

An EFL statement issued this afternoon confirmed: “Following a meeting of the Safety Advisory Group this morning, this year’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final kick-off time can now be confirmed as 3pm on Saturday 24 May.

“The meeting included representatives from all relevant agencies and other stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Police and Wembley National Stadium. The final will see Sheffield United take on Sunderland, following their respective victories in their semi-final ties earlier this week.”

As we reported this morning, United’s fan advisory board had escalated their frustrations to the Football Supporters’ Association and insisted that “the lack of empathy, understanding, compassion, communication and care of fans needs addressing” for future finals going forward.

A spokesperson from the FSA told The Star today: "The EFL announced the play-off dates months ago but this is incomplete information without knowing kick-off times. Supporters, particularly those travelling from further afield, need more detail in order to book trains or, if necessary, hotel rooms.

“Whether the delay is caused by the EFL, broadcasters, police or the local authorities, it's supporters who are left hanging on." The Star also approached the EFL for comment ahead of the confirmation of the kick-off time at 1pm on Thursday.