On this day in 2003, Bramall Lane played host to one of the most remarkable nights in its recent history as Sheffield United overcame Nottingham Forest in a iconic play-off semi-final to book their place in the final. The two sides had drawn 1-1 in the first leg and Forest were favourites when they raced into a shock 2-0 lead in South Yorkshire.

But two goals in the space of eight minutes, from Michael Brown and Steve Kabba, got the Blades back into the tie before Paul Peschisolido came off the bench to put them ahead in extra time. Former Wednesday man Des Walker then scored an own goal to put United on the verge of the final, before United skipper Rob Page did likewise at the other end to set up a nervy finish.

The Blades, of course, went on to lose 3-0 in the final to Wolves but it was still a remarkable evening that got them there, with Peschisolido’s infamous “Oh my God!” celebration after scoring and throwing off his shirt lodged in United folklore. It’s been 22 years since that night and so we had a look at what the starting XI and subs are up to now...

1 . Paddy Kenny A Blades favourite who still lives locally, Kenny runs his own transport business and is also a popular figure on the after-dinner circuit these days Photo: 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . John Curtis A defender who spent the season on loan at United from Blackburn, Curtis later played for clubs including Leicester City and Nottingham Forest before ending his career with Gold Coast United in Australia. Upon retiring he founded the National Center of Excellence coaching organisation based in Connecticut, USA | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Robert Page Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, many as captain. Still lives locally and moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. He later became Wales’ U21 manager and stepped up to take caretaker charge of the senior team after Ryan Giggs stood down, leading them in Euro 2020 and their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in 2022 before being fired. Currently looking for his next management gig Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales