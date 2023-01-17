Although its outcome will decide whether he receives an opportunity to build upon Sheffield United’s successes so far this term or is forced to instigate another round of cost cutting measures, Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he is not demanding regular and in-depth updates on the progress of takeover talks involving Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud an a potential investor.

As The Star reported earlier this week, negotiations between United’s owner and an investor which would lead to a changing of the guard at Bramall Lane have reached an advanced stage. Two payments, only one of which is believed to relate to an exclusivity agreement are believed to have been forwarded by the individual concerned to the Championship club in recent weeks. With little or no money available to fund the signing of the new forward he believes his squad requires following Reda Khadra’s departure earlier this month, Heckingbottom admitted before last weekend’s win over Stoke City that he had not received a briefing on developments behind the scenes. And, as preparations for Friday’s game against Hull City gather pace, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hiberbian chief is not actively seeking one either, preferring instead to focus on a match which could see his second placed team move 14 points clear of third.

“Things like that can be a distraction,” Heckingbottom said. “Not only for me but also for everyone else here too. All we are interested in, all our minds are on, is football and trying to get the results we want. That’s the way it has to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he has been kept abreast of developments behind the scenes by the board of directors or Prince Abdullah himself, Heckingbottom replied: “No.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that comment, the 45-year-old is more invested in the discussions than either he or his coaching staff admit. The fact Prince Abdullah is even considering the prospect of selling United midway through what could be a promotion winning campaign, coupled with the delays to the opening of a newly installed training pitch at the Randox Health Academy, lend weight to the theory that the pressure on United’s finances is more acute than many observers care to admit. Coupled with the fact anyone Heckingbottom recruits must fit within the same framework they constructed to acquire Khadra, which saw Brighton and Hove Albion subsidise the majority of the German’s wages, and it becomes abundantly clear why regime change could be just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of other parties interested in seizing control of United are known to have tried to make contact with officials there in recent weeks. However, their approaches have so far been met with silence, which further indicates that the bid being considered has entered a critical phase. The English Football League, who must greenlight any purchase, are aware of the situation but have a policy of not commenting publicly on such matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall are focusing on football, not off the pitch matters: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“As far as we’re concerned, myself the staff and the players, the better we do know then the better the situation we’re going to be in when whatever happens happens,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s why all we have got to do is concentrate on trying to win games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United are the subject of takeover talks: George Wood/Getty Images