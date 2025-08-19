Sheffield United look to repeat Anel Ahmedhodzic transfer trick after promising Fabrizio Romano update

Sheffield United are hoping to repeat the success of their Anel Ahmedhodzic transfer trick when, as expected, they get a deal for Swedish defender Nils Zatterstrom over the line. The Blades cleared a space for the 20-year-old on their work permit exemptions list earlier this month by offloading Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres.

As we revealed at the time, United were considering sending Caceres to Dunfermline - owned by James Bord, the former poker player now playing a key role in United’s recruitment - to free up a space on their ESC (Elite Significant Contribution) roster. Under post-Brexit regulations, players’ eligibility for a work permit in the UK is assessed by a points-based criterion.

Players who don’t automatically qualify, but who clubs can show are capable of making a “significant contribution” to football in this country, can qualify for an exemption. Clubs only have a set number of slots, with United using all theirs on their AI-identified players - Caceres, Christian Nwachukwu, Ehije Ukaki and Mihail Polendakov.

The sale of Caceres has now freed one up which is expected to be filled by Zatterstrom once the finer details are thrashed out in his move from Malmo. United, of course, signed Ahmedhodzic from the Allsvenskan side, which proved to be money well spent.

The noise inside the football world is that Zatterstrom may need a bit of time to acclimatise to English football and should be seen as one for the future rather than the immediacy of what United still hope will be a Premier League promotion push this season, despite a poor start seeing them bottom of the formative Championship table ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Millwall.

Whether he gets that time remains to be seen, especially with skipper Jack Robinson continually linked with a move away from Bramall Lane and Rhys Norrington-Davies also a player of interest to QPR ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday evening that United had “just sealed the deal to sign Nils Zatterstrom from Malmö on [a] €3.3m fee plus add-ons.” United boss Ruben Selles keeps a keen eye on the Scandinavian transfer market, having previously coached in Denmark, and confirmed United’s interest in Zatterstrom earlier this month.

The 20-year-old is already a Swedish international, making his debut off the bench last year in a 6-0 win over Azerbaijan, and helped Malmo to the Allsvenskan title last term. United have had mixed results signing players from the Swedish league in recent years, with Benie Traore’s move from Hacken in 2023 not working as planned.

The advantage Zatterstrom will have, should the move progress as planned, as he looks to hit the ground running in English football is that he has half a season of football under his belt already this summer, with the Swedish campaign beginning in March and running until November.

His last competitive game came on July 22, a European victory at Latvian side FK RFS, and he has largely watched from the bench since as Henrik Rydström’s side chase down leaders Mjällby in the top-flight table.

Some who have watched Zatterstrom in action describe him as a composed and physical defender, standing at 6ft 4in and with more room to develop as he continues to mature. Good on the ball, the left-footed centre-half could be the long-term replacement for Jack Robinson amid ongoing speculation about the club skipper’s future at Bramall Lane.