Sheffield United ‘face Premier League transfer competition’ for Coventry City man

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could reportedly face competition from two Premier League sides in their pursuit of Coventry City defender Bobby Thomas this summer. United’s interest in the 6ft 4in centre-back became public last week, with United desperate to add defensive reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

Both Ruben Selles and Frank Lampard, his opposite number at the CBS Arena, refused to give much away when quizzed on the subject at the weekend, with City also urgently looking to bolster their backline before the window slams shut on September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A figure of £8m has been mooted in reports of United’s bid for Thomas but the understanding is that the interest is at a lower price. The Star had been told of potential Premier League interest in Thomas last week and reports have now suggested that Brentford and Burnley, Thomas’s former club, are eyeing up a move this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While that could just be agent talk trying to drive up the price for Thomas or perhaps prompt City to offer him a new contract, it further complicates any hopes United have of landing the 24-year-old as a replacement for Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian was sold to Feyenoord on the eve of the season, after the Dutch giants quickly met the Blades’ valuation of a player in the final year of his contract. But his departure left United further depleted in a key area, with three defeats in the first three games of the Selles era hardly calming nerves in South Yorkshire amid a slow transfer window so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we revealed yesterday United have invited Ben Mee to join training with a view to signing the former Burnley and Brentford man, whose wealth of experience could prove a valuable addition to Selles’ squad after a glut of departures left it light on leadership.

United were also linked this summer with Callum Doyle, the Manchester City centre-back, who is closing in on a deal to join United’s Championship rivals Wrexham in a deal said to be worth as much as £8m.