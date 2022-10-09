Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster fires warning to Blackpool after bittersweet afternoon at Stoke City

After going into the international break two points clear of second-placed Norwich, and five clear of third, United are now ahead of both City and QPR in third on goal difference only, after taking only one point from their three games since Championship action resumed.

United suffered back-to-back defeats after a 3-1 reverse at Stoke, with Brewster’s first goal of the season one of few positives on an afternoon when James McAtee – who set up Brewster’s volleyed goal with a good deep cross from the left wing - joined a growing list of injury concerns after being substituted in the second half.

"I'm happy with the goal but ultimately I'm disappointed with the result,” Brewster admitted. “To come away and lose 3-1 is really, really disappointing. I'd rather not score, play well and get the three points.

“There was a change of formation and personnel but whether we play four or five at the back, our identity is still to press and try and run all over teams.

“For the third goal we were trying to go for it and were a bit exposed at the back, but I can't fault the boys for not trying. We kept trying until the 95th minute and it’s disappointing to come away with a loss.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United celebrates scoring at Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We know James’ quality and what he can bring to the table. First half especially, he was very, very good on the ball. I arrived late and luckily enough it fell to me, and I put it in the back of the net.

“Okay, I scored but I’m disappointed we didn’t get three points. We’re disappointed to pick up one point in a week. That’s not us, and we want more. But we can’t dwell on it and we have to go again next week.

“The dream is to keep playing and scoring, but with a win hopefully this time. Whatever team Hecky picks next week, we’re all going to be ready and raring to go. Because we want to put our wrongs right.”