'Not a goal in us' - Sheffield United boss offers Stoke City defeat verdict and explains attacking team selection

United have now taken one point from their last three games after back-to-back defeats against QPR and Stoke. They remain top of the Championship table, on goal difference over Norwich City and third-placed QPR, but their early-season momentum is evaporating quickly in the race to get promoted back to the Premier League.

Rhian Brewster's first goal of the season, which dragged United back level after Ben Wilmot took advantage of some slack defending to open the scoring, was one of only a few positives for United, who ended the game with teenagers Daniel Jebbison, Oli Arblaster and debutant Sai Sachdev on the pitch.

"I don't think I can argue with the result," Heckingbottom, who also welcomed back Ben Osborn after injury but had to substitute Manchester City loanee James McAtee, admitted.

"I thought the third was harsh on the lads. We battled second half but we didn't create. We knew, I knew, we'd be more open and have to accept we'd not be as strong defensively. The second half showed that.

"We missed a big chance early on, they scored and the second was at a shocking time for us. Both were set plays which was disappointing for us. Regardless of injuries, to concede twice from set pieces was disappointing. We kept battling but from the side, I felt we showed some spirit but I didn't think there was a goal in us."

With injuries once again biting - George Baldock, Sander Berge and Jayden Bogle all missing with Oli McBurnie suspended - United were forced to change shape in Staffordshire, starting with a back four in a league game for the first time in Heckingbottom's tenure.

That presented opportunities for Brewster, McAtee and Reda Khadra and although the England U21 stars looked bright in flashes, Khadra was disappointing before being replaced around the hour mark.

"We prepared for Stoke playing a back three and thought 'let's go', with three good attacking players against them," Heckingbottom added.

