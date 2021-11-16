Brewster, who missed the U21s’ Euros qualifiying win over the Czech Republic last week through suspension, was recalled for the friendly against Georgia and handed the captain’s armband by Carsley too.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Brewster’s teammate at Bramall Lane, also won his latest U21 cap from the start as Carsley rang the changes from the Czech Republic meeting.

Two goals from Giorgi Guliashvili - the first a wonderful first-half strike - and an equally well-taken effort from Giorgi Gocholeishvili gave the hosts a deserved victory.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the game was not as close as the scoreline suggests, with England clawing back two late goals in the closing stages through Leeds’ Sam Greenwood and Marc Guehi, of Crystal Palace.

But in terms of getting anything out of the game it was too little too late for England as Georgia out-fought them throughout. Despute enjoying plenty of the ball, Carsley’s men did not create enough in the way of clear-cut chances.

Folarin Balogun, the former Blades target who has been linked with United again in January, was the only player to retain his place from the 3-1 win over the Czech Republic and Arsenal will be concerned after he went off with what looked like an injury in the first half.

Rhian Brewster on England U21 duty last week: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

There were debuts for Stuttgart midfielder Clinton Mola and Leeds full-back Cody Drameh, whose club team-mate Charlie Cresswell made his first start at centre-back.

England started well enough, Brewster putting Balogun through on goal before his touch let him down and Angel Gomes saw his follow up deflected wide.

Balogun blasted an effort into the side-netting, while at the other end Gocholeishvili fired a warning shot past Etienne Green's far post.

It was not heeded, as Georgia took the lead with their next attack. England failed to properly deal with a ball into the box which fell to Guliashvili around 20 yards out, and he struck a brilliant half-volley into the bottom right corner of the net.

Brewster was inches away from a quick reply when his shot whistled narrowly wide, before Georgia doubled their lead at the start of the second half. Brilliant work from right-back Gocholeishvili saw him find Guliashvili unmarked inside the box and he had time and space to calmly finish.

It should have been three before the hour mark, with England looking all over the place, but Guliashvili somehow headed wide from six yards out with most of the goal to aim at.

The third goal did arrive after 65 minutes. Gocholeishvili turned Luke Thomas one way then the other out on the right before knocking the ball through the Leicester youngster's legs and getting by Drameh with ease ahead of sliding his finish beneath Green.

Gocholeishvili's brilliance was matched only by England's sloppiness in defence, but they did rally late on and score a couple of late goals.

The first came after 81 minutes when Mola's header deflected off the back of Greenwood and landed in the net, before Guehi headed in a Tommy Doyle corner in stoppage time.