The former Liverpool starlet broke his league duck in fine style at Blackburn in United’s last game before the international break, volleying home the opening goal in just the second minute of the game before United capitulated to lose 3-1.

Brewster was utilised as a second striker playing just off skipper Billy Sharp at Ewood Park, having made his return to the United side after six weeks on the sidelines on the right wing away at Nottingham Forest.

Jokanović moved to clarify his ultimate plans for Brewster after that game, insisting he still sees the England U21 international as a striker despite conceding he and his coaching staff are working with the youngster to fulfil a number of different roles.

“I've spoken to the gaffer and I'm a striker but he knows I can play in many positions; right, left, striker, No.10,” Brewster said.

“And whatever he asks me to do, I'm going to try and do to the best of my ability. Obviously against Forest I played on the right and at Blackburn I was like a second striker, off Sharpy.

Although Sheffield United lost the game, Rhian Brewster scored his first league goal for the club at Ewood Park: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Whatever he [Jokanović] is asking me to do, I'm going to try and take on board in training and hopefully try and do it in the game.”