Rhian Brewster happy to sacrifice himself for good of Sheffield United despite getting off mark in league
Rhian Brewster has told Slavisa Jokanović that he is happy to play anywhere along Sheffield United’s forward line after ending his long wait for a first league goal in Blades colours.
The former Liverpool starlet broke his league duck in fine style at Blackburn in United’s last game before the international break, volleying home the opening goal in just the second minute of the game before United capitulated to lose 3-1.
Brewster was utilised as a second striker playing just off skipper Billy Sharp at Ewood Park, having made his return to the United side after six weeks on the sidelines on the right wing away at Nottingham Forest.
Brewster echoes his boss's claim about Blades' promotion hopes
Jokanović moved to clarify his ultimate plans for Brewster after that game, insisting he still sees the England U21 international as a striker despite conceding he and his coaching staff are working with the youngster to fulfil a number of different roles.
“I've spoken to the gaffer and I'm a striker but he knows I can play in many positions; right, left, striker, No.10,” Brewster said.
“And whatever he asks me to do, I'm going to try and do to the best of my ability. Obviously against Forest I played on the right and at Blackburn I was like a second striker, off Sharpy.
“Whatever he [Jokanović] is asking me to do, I'm going to try and take on board in training and hopefully try and do it in the game.”
Brewster will hope to win his latest England U21 cap this afternoon when Lee Carsley’s men face Georgia in a friendly.