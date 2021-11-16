Watch the moment former Sheffield United defender Terry Kennedy's life is transformed by £1MILLION lottery win

This is the moment former Sheffield United defender Terry Kennedy’s life changed forever – with a phone call confirming he had won £1MILLION on the lottery.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:32 pm

Footage of the moment was uploaded to social media, showing former Blade Kennedy – whose football career was ended prematurely by a spate of injuries – checking his win with what appears to be a member of lottery staff.

Anxiously clutching his ticket, the staff member then confirms he has won £1million – while Kennedy’s jubilant co-workers celebrate around him.

Blades may have Mousset decision to make as club 'eyes January move'

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It was some birthday present for the Barnsley man, who turned 28 on Sunday and came through the United academy as a young player.

He partnered England international Harry Maguire in central defence for the Blades’ youth side, and was highly-rated by former United manager Nigel Clough.

But bad luck with injuries led to him leaving United before he had spells at a number of semi-pro clubs.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Terry Kennedy in action during his Sheffield United days. Pic : Martyn Harrison
Chris HoltNigel CloughBARNSLEYBlades