Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Departing five players thanked for service to Sheffield United after release confirmed

Chris Basham and George Baldock are amongst the key names leaving Sheffield United this summer when their contracts expire, the Blades confirmed today. The duo join Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe in being released by the Blades.

Baldock is joining Greek side Panathinaikos on a three-year deal while Basham and Lowe have suffered injury-disrupted seasons, with Foderingham expected to make his final Blades appearance this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwood, as The Star revealed earlier this week, is also seeking a new chapter after six seasons at Bramall Lane, which he described as the best of his career in a social media post yesterday. United released the news ahead of the Spurs game so each player could receive a send-off they deserve on the final day of the campaign.

A club statement read: “The aforementioned players will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of this campaign, having helped the Blades to success during their spells at Bramall Lane.

“They share a total of nine promotions in their Blades careers and the club see fit to release this news ahead of the end of the campaign to enable them to receive acclaim from Unitedites for their contributions. With the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday being United's final fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the five, with further tributes across the club's digital platforms.