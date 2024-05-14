Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United defender handed contract lifeline as option taken up despite injury uncertainty

Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe are amongst the players who will be released by Sheffield United this summer as Chris Wilder’s Blades revolution continues. Both men are approaching the end of their contracts and despite attempts to get Foderingham to stay, he will move on this summer despite regaining his place as the Blades’ No.1 goalkeeper for the latter stages of the Premier League season.

The pair will join Ollie Norwood in the departure lounge at Bramall Lane this summer while Ben Osborn, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jayden Bogle have had the options in their contracts taken up to tie them to the Blades for at least another season. Wilder had previously signalled his intention to keep Osborn and Bogle at Bramall Lane but the decision will be a real boost for Welsh international Norrington-Davies, who has had a torrid time with injuries and picked up another season-ending issue earlier this season not long after returning from a 14-month absence.

