Key Sheffield United trio to remain at Bramall Lane after contract decisions on ex-Rangers, Derby men
Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe are amongst the players who will be released by Sheffield United this summer as Chris Wilder’s Blades revolution continues. Both men are approaching the end of their contracts and despite attempts to get Foderingham to stay, he will move on this summer despite regaining his place as the Blades’ No.1 goalkeeper for the latter stages of the Premier League season.
The pair will join Ollie Norwood in the departure lounge at Bramall Lane this summer while Ben Osborn, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jayden Bogle have had the options in their contracts taken up to tie them to the Blades for at least another season. Wilder had previously signalled his intention to keep Osborn and Bogle at Bramall Lane but the decision will be a real boost for Welsh international Norrington-Davies, who has had a torrid time with injuries and picked up another season-ending issue earlier this season not long after returning from a 14-month absence.
The Star understands that Foderingham and Lowe were informed of the decision this week ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur, which will give Unitedites the chance to bid farewell to some key men who played a part in United’s rise from League One to the Premier League. Goalkeeper Jordan Amissah will also be allowed to move on this summer, having had a taste of first-team action on loan at Burton Albion, while promotion heroes including George Baldock, Chris Basham and John Egan are also out of contract this summer and facing uncertain futures.
