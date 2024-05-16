Sheffield United's retained list confirmed as Blades make decisions on Chris Basham, George Baldock and Co.
Chris Basham and George Baldock are amongst the key names leaving Sheffield United this summer when their contracts expire, the Blades confirmed today. The duo join Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe in being released by the Blades.
Baldock is joining Greek side Panathinaikos on a three-year deal while Basham and Lowe have suffered injury-disrupted seasons, with Foderingham expected to make his final Blades appearance this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.
Norwood, as The Star revealed earlier this week, is also seeking a new chapter after six seasons at Bramall Lane, which he described as the best of his career in a social media post yesterday. United released the news ahead of the Spurs game so each player could receive a send-off they deserve on the final day of the campaign.
A club statement read: “The aforementioned players will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of this campaign, having helped the Blades to success during their spells at Bramall Lane.
“They share a total of nine promotions in their Blades careers and the club see fit to release this news ahead of the end of the campaign to enable them to receive acclaim from Unitedites for their contributions. With the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday being United's final fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the five, with further tributes across the club's digital platforms.
“The five players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made to Sheffield United football club. Further news with regards to the futures of other current squad members will follow in due course.”
