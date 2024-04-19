Sheffield United's relegation rivals suffer triple injury blow in Chelsea defeat
One of Sheffield United’s main relegation rivals has been dealt a major blow as Everton await news on the severity of an injury suffered by a full-back Nathan Patterson.
The 15-times capped Scotland international picked up a hamstring injury during the closing stages of the Toffees’ 6-0 hammering at the hands of Chelsea on Monday night. Sean Dyche’s men were simply swept aside by the Blues as England star Cole Palmer’s four goals put his side on their way to a big win that only heightened fears their visitors could suffer their first relegation of the Premier League era.
An already-disappointing night for Dyche was only made worse by a potentially devastating blow to his defensive ranks after England Under-21 centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Toffees stalwart Seamus Coleman and versatile full-back Patterson all picked up injuries during the defeat. Speaking after the game, the former Burnley boss reflected on a difficult 90 minutes and delivered an update on the injuries suffered by the trio.
Speaking to Everton's website after the Stamford Bridge hammering, Dyche said: “It was a perfect storm tonight. Every mistake seemed to get punished, every goal seemed to go in. I think they had 14 efforts on goal, we know how many we have had, they scored six - and we got three injuries.
“That isn’t a good mix, it happens now and again in your career and lifetime in football. But that is as bad as a mix I have experienced, with the injuries. Jarrad, we hope, is minor, but we have to wait and see. Shay (Coleman) has pulled his groin, we don't know yet and Patto’s looks a bit more serious. A hamstring injury, we are going to have to wait and see - let it settle tomorrow.”
The Daily Mail have now reported the former Rangers full-back will visit a specialist in London over the weekend to discover if he can feature for the Toffees during the final weeks of the season and if he will be available for selection for Scotland’s Euro 2024 Finals squad.
Tartan Army manager Steve Clarke has to submit his final 23-man squad by 7th June, with his side set to face hosts Germany in the opening game of the tournament just a week later.
