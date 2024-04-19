The stakes could not be any higher for Sheffield United and Burnley ahead of Saturday afternoon’s meeting at Bramall Lane.

As it stands, the Blades sit at the foot of the Premier League table and are without a win since they collected all three points from their visit to Luton Town in February. Despite that poor run of form, Chris Wilder’s side sit just four points behind Saturday’s visitors, who have won just one of their last ten games.

Both clubs are sitting in what feels like last-chance saloon as they look to preserve their Premier League status and avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

With just over 24 hours to go until kick-off at Bramall Lane, The Star looks at the major fitness issues and injury doubts facing Wilder and Clarets counterpart Vincent Kompany as they finalise their plans for a potentially pivotal game in the battle against relegation.

1 . Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - Out Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February.

2 . Nathan Redmond (Burnley) - Out Vincent Kompany confirmed in January that Redmond will miss the remainder of the season after being forced to undergo surgery.

3 . Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - Out Koleosho is hoping to return before the end of the season after suffering a knee injury.

4 . Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - Doubt Ekdal should be fine to play after a recent bout with illness.