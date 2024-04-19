Sheffield United v Burnley Premier League injury news as 13 ruled out and 3 doubts - gallery

The latest injury updates and team news ahead of Sheffield United’s crucial home game with relegation rivals Burnley.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

The stakes could not be any higher for Sheffield United and Burnley ahead of Saturday afternoon’s meeting at Bramall Lane.

As it stands, the Blades sit at the foot of the Premier League table and are without a win since they collected all three points from their visit to Luton Town in February. Despite that poor run of form, Chris Wilder’s side sit just four points behind Saturday’s visitors, who have won just one of their last ten games.

Both clubs are sitting in what feels like last-chance saloon as they look to preserve their Premier League status and avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

With just over 24 hours to go until kick-off at Bramall Lane, The Star looks at the major fitness issues and injury doubts facing Wilder and Clarets counterpart Vincent Kompany as they finalise their plans for a potentially pivotal game in the battle against relegation.

Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February.

1. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - Out

Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - Out

Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February.

Vincent Kompany confirmed in January that Redmond will miss the remainder of the season after being forced to undergo surgery.

2. Nathan Redmond (Burnley) - Out

Nathan Redmond (Burnley) - Out

Vincent Kompany confirmed in January that Redmond will miss the remainder of the season after being forced to undergo surgery.

Koleosho is hoping to return before the end of the season after suffering a knee injury.

3. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - Out

Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - Out

Koleosho is hoping to return before the end of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Ekdal should be fine to play after a recent bout with illness.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - Doubt

Ekdal should be fine to play after a recent bout with illness.

