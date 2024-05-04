Sheffield United set an unwanted Premier League record this afternoon as their sorry season continued with a 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest. It was a familiar story for the Blades, who could have easily been four or five goals ahead at the break but spurned a host of golden chances after Ben Brereton Diaz had put them ahead from the spot against his former side.
Forest levelled through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s finish, with the former Chelsea man sealing victory for his side after skipper Ryan Yates had volleyed Forest ahead in the second half. Forest’s third was the 100th goal United have conceded in the league this season - the first time that figure has been reached in a 38-game Premier League season.
To compound United’s frustration, defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off deep in injury time for a second yellow card. Here’s how we rated United’s players on another afternoon to forget at Bramall Lane ...
1. Wes Foderingham 5
Three more goals against but there was little he could have done about any of them, being badly exposed by those in front of him once again. Apart from pick the ball out of his net he barely had a great deal to do, apart from a smart save down to his right to keep out Wood's effort from former Blade Gibbs-White's clever free-kick
Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Jayden Bogle 4.5
Was left a little exposed against Hudson-Odoi as the Forest wide-man cut in to curl his side level and nearly made amends soon after with a good run before his shot was deflected just wide. Went close early in the second half when his shot flew over the bar and will have had his heart in his mouth when his slip let i Hudson-Odoi, but his shot hit the post. Caught out of position later on when Hudson-Odoi repeated the trick and this time he didn't miss
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 3
One of a number of players in the Blades' starting line-up with Forest connections and looked determined to impress against his former club, with a superb early run taking him from his own half and to the edge of the Forest area before it was ended. Looked close to his overlapping best at times as he was encouraged by Wilder to drive forward but defensively found wanting as he allowed Hudson-Odoi to shift onto his right foot and finish for 3-1, not long after he showed his hand by doing the same thing and hitting the post. Lost another mark deep in injury time when he was sent off
4. Auston Trusty 3
Back in the middle of defence as part of Wilder's slight reshuffle but couldn't deal with a header back across goal in the build-up to Yates' strike that put Forest ahead. Looked like a rabbit in the headlights as Hudson-Odoi ran at him after Bogle's slip and United were fortunate the shot hit the post rather than nestle inside it. But he made no mistake second time round, with Trusty unable to help out Ahmedhodzic after Hudson-Odoi had skipped on the outside of him with ease
