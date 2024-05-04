3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 3

One of a number of players in the Blades' starting line-up with Forest connections and looked determined to impress against his former club, with a superb early run taking him from his own half and to the edge of the Forest area before it was ended. Looked close to his overlapping best at times as he was encouraged by Wilder to drive forward but defensively found wanting as he allowed Hudson-Odoi to shift onto his right foot and finish for 3-1, not long after he showed his hand by doing the same thing and hitting the post. Lost another mark deep in injury time when he was sent off