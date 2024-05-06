Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United’s summer exodus could begin with the departure of double promotion-winner George Baldock, after reports in Greece suggested that the right-back has agreed a move to Panathinaikos. The Greek international defender is one of many Blades out of contract this summer after relegation from the Premier League.

A bargain signing from MK Dons soon after United’s promotion from League One back in 2017, Baldock has played over 200 times for the Blades and established himself as a fans’ favourite with his all-action displays. He has struggled this season with injury, however, making only 13 appearances for United to go alongside two for his national team.

Jayden Bogle, who is also in the last few months of his present United deal, has impressed in Baldock’s absence since boss Chris Wilder returned to the club in December while United also signed talented youngster Sam Curtis on a three-year deal in January after his contract at St Pat's expired.

Unconfirmed reports in Greece have suggested that Baldock is set to sign a three-year contract with one of the country’s biggest clubs, who are currently third in the Super League table but just three points adrift of leaders AEK Athens - meaning they could be playing European football next season, depending on their season finish.

The Star first revealed back in February that Baldock was attracting interest from his adopted country after his emergence at international level led a number of top sides, including Panathinaikos and their big rivals Olympiacos, to take an interest in signing him.