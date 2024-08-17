It was the proverbial game of two halves for Sheffield United this afternoon after they let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with QPR at Bramall Lane. The Blades were two to the good at the break after some excellent football put them in total control, but they could not rediscover that dominance in the second half.
QPR pulled one back when Jimmy Dunne flicked a simple corner into the United net from the near post and the second goal was simple too, with a long punt forward missed by two United players before a cut-back saw Lyndon Dykes score a late equaliser for the visitors.
QPR also finished the game with 10 men after midfielder Jack Colback, who came off the bench, was shown a red card in the second half. Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon when elation quickly turned to frustration inside Bramall Lane ...
1. Adam Davies 6
A bit of a surprise starter in the eyes of many after Michael Cooper's arrival in the week but Wilder kept faith with the Welsh international, who enjoyed a first half so comfortable that it didn't really matter who was between the United posts. The second was a bit more fraught, though, with a near-post header from a simple corner routine getting QPR back into the game. Made a smart save with 15 or so to go as the deflected shot came through a crowd of bodies but could do little about the equaliser as Dykes' effort found the corner
2. Alfie Gilchrist 5
Threw his body in the way of Lloyd's shot at 2-0 as if his life depended on it, having earlier snuffed out a one-on-one chance for the QPR man with a solid bit of defending. Did his best to get forward when he could but he is a player whose strength is very much defensive rather than going the other way. Still getting up to speed, too, which is why he made way with 15 minutes or so left of normal time
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Started at centre-half, ended up at right-back and looked comfortable enough in either position, putting his head where it could have hurt too to repel a rare QPR attack in the first half before ballooning a cross beyond any of his teammates in the second. Made way later on for Brewster as United chased a winner
4. Jack Robinson 4.5
Had the best seat in the house as United began in such dominant fashion and did just enough to put off Frey as he leapt and looked to meet a cross late on. But was one of three United players who failed to deal with the corner for QPR's first goal and then got mixed up with Burrows for the equaliser as what looked like being a memorable day for the Blades quickly turned into one to forget
| Sportimage
