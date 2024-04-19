Sheffield United’s full focus remains on preserving their Premier League status - but what actions will be taken if the Blades are unsuccessful in their bid to survive over the coming weeks?

To set the scene for the simulation, the Blades ended the season second from bottom in the Premier League and are preparing for their return to the Championship. The United board have retained faith with Chris Wilder and he has been give a modest budget to put together a squad capable to challenging to get back into the top tier at the first attempt.

Wilder will also be able to retain the vast majority of any funds brought in from players that will be moved on - and that has proven key as he has allowed some big names to find pastures new and replaced them with some eye-catching new additions. So let’s see how Football Manager 2024 believes the Blades will act during the summer transfer window as they prepare for the new season.

OUT: Jayden Bogle - £9m to Crystal Palace Bogle made an immediate return to the Premier League by completing a £9m move to Palace.

IN: Davy Klaassen - free transfer The former Everton and Ajax midfielder was a free transfer addition following his departure from Inter.

OUT: Oli McBurnie - to Ipswich Town The striker agreed a free transfer switch to Ipswich at the end of the season.

IN: Matt Doherty - £2.4m from Wolves The Republic of Ireland international became a £2.4m addition for the Blades.