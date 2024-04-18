Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Röhl has been touted in the national media as one of the names high on Sunderland’s list of potential candidates to replace Michael Beale, though subsequent reports suggest they may be put off by a high compensation requirement. The German boss, who sought to play down links when asked about the potential interest earlier this year, is under contract until the summer of 2025 according to reports in the German media.

An iconic former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur player, Poyet oversaw 75 matches in charge of the Black Caps between October 2013 and March 2015 and is held in high regard by fans on Wearside. Sunderland plan to bring a new boss in this summer, with Mike Dodds in temporary charge of the midtable side until the end of the season

Speaking to Football League World via Casinoohneoasis, Poyet said: "The club must look at what vision they want and then progress down that route. If Danny matches that philosophy then, he can work to take them forward. He is a good coach and has a battle on his hands to keep Sheffield Wednesday in the league.”

Another Sheffield Wednesday-linked figure is ex-player and latterly Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane in December.