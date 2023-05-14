Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League wins high praise on the other side of the world

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery, who is fast becoming one of the most talked about managers in Asian football after excelling with Central Coast Mariners, is struck by the similarities between his own squad’s results this season and those delivered by Paul Heckingbottom’s Premier League-bound team.

After moving to Australia over a decade ago, having made nearly 400 appearances for the club where he first turned professional, Montgomery has just led a side with the A-League’s smallest budget to a second placed finish in the table. Now aged 41, and having guided the Mariners to fifth during his first season in charge, Montgomery retains a strong interest in events at Bramall Lane where United are preparing for a return to the top flight after securing the Championship’s runners-up berth behind Burnley.

“I’m chuffed to bits to see United do it,” he tells The Star, from his home Down Under. “They’ve come second, like us, and that’s a brilliant achievement in a division as tough as that. The club is back where it belongs. I know loads of people were writing them off at one point but they did it comfortably in the end, which proves it was deserved. People write us off too, because we don’t have the money other teams have got. But we’re fighters and we make the most of what we’ve got rather than let what we haven’t define us. That’s the United way as well.”

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery, now in charge of Central Coast, is delighted to see his old club back in the Premier League: Darren Staples/Sportimage

Having bucked the financial trend by qualifying for continental competition, the Mariners, who under Montgomery have awarded more minutes to home grown players than every single one of their rivals, are also gaining a reputation for extolling the virtues of creative and attacking football.

“I like to think we’re good to watch but we also dig in and fight for each other,” Montgomery says. “That’s what United are too. We’ve got our own identity here but we’re also very big on community and that’s something that was always instilled in us at Bramall Lane too.”

Montgomery, who made 398 outings for United after progressing through their academy, still retains strong links with South Yorkshire despite working nearly 11,000 miles away.

Nick Montgomery is excelling in charge of the A-League outfit

“I’m honoured that quite a few fans keep in touch and follow our results here. That means a lot and I watch as many of the games on television as I can. We’ve also had some United supporters, when they’re over here, come to watch us as well. I’ve not been able to get to a game when I come back, because of the timings of the two seasons. But I’m still in touch with how things are going and Hecky, well, he’s doing a brilliant job isn’t he.”

Montgomery’s success since taking charge of the Mariners has prompted his assistant, former Benfica coach Sergio Raimundo, to predict he is one day destined for a top-flight job in England. Raimundo’s mentor is Manuel Sergio, who in turn has been a huge influence on Jose Mourinho.

“I knew Sergio was an expert in player development and I knew I wanted to be a coach who developed players,” says Montgomery, who met Raimundo when they studied together on the same coaching course. “When you do group sessions, you could see how advanced he was."