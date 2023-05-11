News you can trust since 1887
Anel Ahmedhodzic says Sheffield United have become a big noise in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Anel Ahmedhodzic has spoken of his pride at learning how Sheffield United’s promotion from the Championship had touched hearts in his homeland of Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as among the thousands of people who lined the streets today to celebrate the club’s achievement.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 11th May 2023, 20:51 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 20:52 BST

The centre-half told The Star that as well as being celebrated in South Yorkshire, football fans in the Balkans were also overjoyed at seeing Paul Heckingbottom’s squad reach the Premier League.

Speaking as he prepared to board the open top bus which ferried United’s players and coaching staff to a civic reception at the Town Hall, Ahmedhodzic said: “It’s big news over there, because everyone is very proud to see another Bosnian playing at the highest level in England. I think you will begin to see many supporters groups starting up there now, because my friends and family have told me that a lot of people are talking about what has happened.”

Signed from Malmo last summer, Ahmedhodzic quickly developed into one of the most influential players at United’s disposal, making 40 appearances in all competitions and scoring seven goals. One of those, against West Bromwich Albion just over a fortnight ago, helped Heckingbottom’s team secure the result they required to guarantee themselves a place in the top-flight next term with three matches to spare. United, who had earlier seen Sander Berge break the deadlock, entered that match knowing that a victory would see them establish an unassailable lead over third placed Luton Town. They ended up finishing 11 points clear of their rivals from Bedfordshire.

Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates promotion with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageAnel Ahmedhodzic celebrates promotion with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
“That was my favourite moment,” said Ahmedhodzic, who has just become a father for the first time. “When that goal went in I was just thinking ‘Promotion. We have done it now.’ I knew that nothing was going to stop us and I can’t begin to describe how wonderful that feeling was.”

“My son, he is wearing all the right clothes now, Sheffield United clothes, he has a little tracksuit,” he added. “So as well as people in Bosnia, there is another new fan there as well. That is my proudest moment.”

Sheffield United players on an open top parade bus during the celebrations in Sheffield City Centre: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.Sheffield United players on an open top parade bus during the celebrations in Sheffield City Centre: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates one of his goals for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageAnel Ahmedhodzic celebrates one of his goals for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
