Sheffield United takeover saga approaching conclusion as Prince Abdullah pencils in Bramall Lane visit

Sheffield United’s epic takeover saga is approaching a long-awaited conclusion as a new era beckons at Bramall Lane. The American consortium fronted by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy could gain the keys to Bramall Lane this week, with current owner Prince Abdullah set to say goodbye to the club after an 11-year association.

The Prince’s cryptic social media message over the weekend - admitting that the Blades’ 2-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday “is a bit special” - was the clearest sign yet that the £105m sale to Rosen and Eltoukhy was close. The Prince is understood to have pencilled in a visit to Bramall Lane for the weekend’s clash with West Bromwich Albion to say farewell, should all go as expected between now and then.

As of the weekend, the final real hurdle of the deal was payment of the first instalment of the purchase price, with optimism that the saga could finally come to an end this week. Preparation work for the January transfer window had already commenced amongst the consortium, with plans to support boss Chris Wilder if they are in position when it opens next week.

As well as their work in January, Wilder’s future will be high on the list of priorities for the incoming owners. The manager, who returned to Bramall Lane just over a year ago with the Blades already sleepwalking towards relegation, has masterminded a remarkable turnaround since the summer and has led his side to 50 points from their opening 22 games, making a superb start in their bid for an instant return to the Premier League.

