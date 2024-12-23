Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United man rushed to hospital after sickening blow to head as club release medical update

Sheffield United loan man Ivo Grbic was rushed to hospital over the weekend after a sickening blow to the head as his recent struggles continued. Grbic joined Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor earlier this year after being deemed surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane, and conceded five goals on his debut against Galatasaray.

He overcame that rough start with a decent run of form but caused some concern yesterday in a collision with Rômulo Cardoso, the Brazilian striker on loan at Göztepe from Athletico Paranaense. Cardoso’s knee struck Grbic in the head and teammates and the referee called for immediate medical attention, with the goalkeeper stretchered into a waiting ambulance and rushed to hospital.

A statement on social media later revealed that test results ruled out any serious injury to Grbic and he was discharged from hospital, although it may be some time before he is allowed to return to the Turkish side’s goalmouth because of concussion protocols.

The 28-year-old is set to spend the season in Turkey before returning to Bramall Lane in the summer, at which point United will likely try to move him on again. They secured a significant upgrade in the summer in the shape of Michael Cooper, who has kept 14 clean sheets in his 20 games since making the summer move from Plymoouth Argyle.