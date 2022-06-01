Uremovic signed a four year contract with Felix Magath’s side after leaving Rubin Kazan following their relegation to Russia’s second tier.

A senior Croatia international, the centre-half finished last season at Bramall Lane after being allowed to suspend his registration at the Ak Bars Arena following the outbreak of war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Filip Uremovic

“We have been able to sign a strong player in Filip Uremovic,” Fredi Bobic, Hertha’s sporting director, said. “One that has been able to pick up valuable experience in several different leagues dispute his young age.

“In addition to his versatility, we are also impressed by his tough tackling nature as well as the leadership qualities he has shown on the pitch having been captain at his former club.

“We are very happy that Filip has decided to move to Berlin.”

Filip Uremovic has joined Hertha Berlin: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage

Hertha moved for Uremovic, aged 25, after securing their top-flight status by beating Hamburg over two legs towards the end of last month. His last appearance on a United team sheet came during their own end-of-term shoot-out; in the Championship play-off semi-finals against Nottingham Forest. Although Uremovic did not make it onto the pitch, United manager Paul Heckingbottom later praised his contribution during the closing stages of the campaign.