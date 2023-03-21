Norwich City, Sheffield United’s next Championship opponents, do not expect any of their injured players to recover during the international break.

The news, relayed by manager David Wagner, means six members of his squad could miss the visit of Paul Heckingbottom’s side to Carrow Road next month.

City are seventh in the table, five places and13 points behind United, who occupy the division’s second automatic promotion berth.

“Now we have the break,” Wagner said, reflecting upon his team’s draw with Stoke City last weekend. “Hopefully the internationals come back healthy. We will for sure use the time to help the injured players recover, even though I have to say I think none of them will be back after the international break for the Sheffield United game.”

Although Isaac Hayden, Przemyslaw Placheta and former United loanee Kieran Dowell have all been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Heckingbottom will be conscious of the fact that Wagner could be attempting to lull him into a false sense of security ahead of April 1st’s game in Norfolk. Sam Byram, Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah also sat out the stalemate at the bet365 Stadium, where Wagner’s opposite number Alex Neil expressed his surprise that Wagner appeared to have “set up for a draw” although this was denied by the German.

“We spoke about Norwich and the DNA of Norwich,” Neil said. “I think that’s the first time I’ve seen a Norwich side come here and play for a draw or go anywhere in the Championship and do that if I’m being honest.”

Norwich City host Sheffield United at Carrow Road on April 1st: Stephen Pond/Getty Images