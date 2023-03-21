Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have been told they can go as far as they want in the game, after one of Sheffield United’s most influential performers this season expressed his disappointment that neither will be able to feature in next month’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Oli McBurnie, whose goals this season have also helped fire Paul Heckingbottom’s side to second in the Championship, admitted it was heartbreaking to learn the on-loan duo are ineligible for selection at Wembley because competition rules prevent players from facing their parent clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But McBurnie backed the duo to recover from the blow of learning they must watch that match from the stands by helping United reach the Premier League, having been impressed with their contributions towards what promises to be a historic season in South Yorkshire.

With Heckingbottom’s men entering the international break three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand on their rivals from Teesside, McBurnie said: “It’s tough, it was another reason why (City) was probably the worst draw for us. Tommy and Macca have been key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Macca has gradually improved all season. He’s unbelievable technically and I think the world of him, he’s a great kid. Tommy has all of that too.”

“It was really tough for him (Doyle) to get in to begin with,” McBurnie continued. “Because we’ve got some brilliant players like Oli Norwood in that position. But he’s cemented his place in there a bit now.

“To not have them (against City) makes a very difficult game even more difficult.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McAtee (left) and Tommy Doyle are on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking earlier this year, McBurnie revealed how he has struck up a close friendship with McAtee since the 20-year-old’s arrival in South Yorkshire at the beginning of the campaign. Like Doyle, aged 21, he started United’s win over Sunderland last week before excelling during Sunday’s quarter-final with Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two youngsters were both called-up for duty by England’s under-21’s following the meeting with Rovers, which was settled by Doyle’s superb last gasp strike. Both of his grandfathers were members of the City team which beat Leicester City in the 1969 cup final at the national stadium.

“The ceiling for those two lads is massive,” said McBurnie, who scored his 13th goal of the season during last weekend’s 3-2 victory. “Really, they can be whatever they want to be.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United is hugely impressed by the young midfielders: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Macca is one of those footballers who just makes everything look so easy. Every touch goes into his path, he never looks under pressure and he’s so comfortable on the ball. That’s how it looks with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tommy has got all of that too, and also that rat in him as well. He’s not afraid to put his foot or his head in where it hurts. They’ve been really good for us and both of them can go on and do whatever they want.”

“The age they are, they both make me feel really old to be honest,” McBurnie added. “They’ve got so much in front of them and it’s a real shame, for them and for us, that they’re not going to be able to play for us down there. But that’s the way it goes, unfortunately.”