Sheffield United's promotion rivals make striker transfer move after Bramall Lane recommendation

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window is approaching its halfway point and although Sheffield United and Leeds United are yet to make their first moves in the market, their biggest rivals for automatic promotion have been busy adding to their squads. Sunderland’s loan signing of Frenchman Enzo Le Fée, from AS Roma, is the statement arrival of the window so far while Burnley have also added a couple of players.

The Clarets are not stopping there, either, making an offer for Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker fresh from his goal in the FA Cup win over Premier League side Brentford at the weekend. Still just 24 years old, Whittaker scored 20 times last season for the Pilgrims and has four in 20 appearances this time around.

Reports in Plymouth confirm that the bid has been rejected and is “nowhere near” the valuation Plymouth have for Whittaker, who was targeted by Burnley late in the summer window as well. But Plymouth held firm over their prized asset, who is under contract with them until 2027.

The Star has been told that Whittaker was a player recommended to the Blades this January but we understand he is not on their list of targets, despite boss Chris Wilder seeking more firepower up front to hopefully help his side over the line in the promotion race. They return to Championship action this weekend at home to Norwich City third in the table, level on points with second-placed Burnley and just a point behind leaders Leeds.