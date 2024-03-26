Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League table with just three wins from their 28 games so far this season. They are eight points from safety with 10 matches left to play.
Chris Wilder’s side are back in action after the international break with a home clash against Fulham this weekend as they look to try and hit some form. It looks like it will be a summer of transition at Bramall Lane regardless of what league the club are in.
In the meantime, here is a look at the highest rated Sheffield United players based on their market values on Transfermarkt. The website recently updated their player values, as the Blades begin to turn one eye toward the summer window with possible sales and incomings.
