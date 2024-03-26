Nottingham Forest appeal sparks 'nonsense' jibe from Sheffield United rival

Andros Townsend of Luton Town warms up prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Luton Town at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The end of the Premier League season could be thrown into chaos following Nottingham Forest's confirmation that they are to appeal the four-point sanction handed down for their breaching of Profit and Sustainability rules.

The punishment knocked Forest into the bottom three but the club revealed on Monday that they are to appeal the decision, meaning that potential outcomes may not be heard until the final week of the season with fears the process could even go beyond that.

While clubs at the bottom end of the table, including Sheffield United, will be doing all they can to try and get on with the job of picking up as many points as possible to stave off relegation, the saga which also saw Everton hit with a deduction for similar reasons earlier this year has been criticised by those who are in the thick of it.

Luton Town edged out of the relegation zone by virtue of Forest's punishment but no one at Kenilworth Road, or Bramall Lane, Goodison Park and Turf Moor for that matter, are taking anything for granted at this stage.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again, we don’t know what’s going to happen," Luton's Andros Townsend told BBC 5 Live's The Monday Night Club. "Everton have got points back, Forest have had points taken off and I’ve just read before I came on that they’re appealing so they might get points back, Everton may get more points.