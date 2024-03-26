Sheffield United's Will Osula celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton at Bramall Lane. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Sheffield United striker Will Osula has revealed a friendship with a Premier League defender is helping him to cope with life in the top flight in the early stages of his career.

The 20-year-old has been a regular in the Blades squad this season, with injuries at times making him a key player up front for the United in their struggle at the bottom of the table.

With 21 appearances in all competitions and three goals - all in the FA Cup - Osula is building experience and could be a huge asset for United in the future.

While this season has been something of a whirlwind for the Danish under 21 international, Osula has looked to a compatriot for comfort and advice. With over 100 Premier League appearances plus experience in the top flight in France, Italy and the Netherlands, Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen has plenty of advice to pass on.

"We know each other as we have the same agent," Osula told Danish outlet Bold, while on international duty with Denamark's under 21s as they prepare for a Euro qualifier against Lithuania. "So we have talked a lot together. I would say that we are good friends.

"He is really good at talking to me, and we also talked before and after both games when we played against Crystal Palace. Here also gave me some good advice, which I have taken to heart."

