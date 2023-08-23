News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s most likely Premier League finish compared to Everton, Aston Villa and Man Utd - gallery

The Blades will hope to improve on what has been a challenging start to the Premier League season.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The new Premier League season is just over a week old and it’s safe to say it has been a challenging return to the top tier for Sheffield United.

The Blades return fell to a 1-0 defeat on the opening day of the campaign as an Odsonne Edouard gave Crystal Palace all three points on their visit to Bramall Lane and that was followed up by an agonising late loss at Nottingham Forest on Friday night as Chris Wood’s late strike gave Steve Cooper’s men a 2-1 win.

The result means the Blades are one of five clubs without a win in the opening week of the season and things will not get any easier when treble winners and reigning champions Manchester City visit Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

But how could the Premier League table look when the final whistle is blown on the season in May next year? The Star has utilised stats experts OPTA as they predicted which position each club are most likely to finish in come the end of the campaign.

The predicted final Premier League table according to stats experts OPTA.

1. The Premier League table as predicted by the stats experts

The predicted final Premier League table according to stats experts OPTA. Photo: Getty Images

Percentage chance of finishing 1st: 91%

2. 1ST: Manchester City

Percentage chance of finishing 1st: 91% Photo: Getty Images

Percentage chance of finishing 2nd: 42.6%

3. 2ND: Arsenal

Percentage chance of finishing 2nd: 42.6% Photo: Getty Images

Percentage chance of finishing 3rd: 28%

4. 3RD: Liverpool

Percentage chance of finishing 3rd: 28% Photo: Getty Images

