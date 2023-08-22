Pep Guardiola will not be on the touchline at Bramall Lane as his Manchester City side take on Sheffield United on Sunday, after flying to Barcelona for an operation to correct his “severe back pain”. The treble-winning boss has been struggling with the injury for a while and flew out to Barcelona to undergo an “emergency” but “routine” surgery earlier today.

Guardiola will remain in Barcelona to recover and will miss City’s matches against United this Sunday, and Fulham on September 2. Guardiola’s assistant manager Juanma Lillo will step into the breach in his absence, while City anticipate Guardiola returning to the dugout after the international break for the visit to West Ham on September 16.

A City statement read: “The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”