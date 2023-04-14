Sheffield United’s durability is one of the things which makes manager Paul Heckingbottom most proud of his team, the 45-year-old has admitted ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cardiff City.

Second in the Championship table with six league matches remaining on their league schedule this term, United have prepared for the first of those fixtures on the back of a defeat to runaway leaders Burnley after being reduced to 10 men midway through the first half.

Although Heckingbottom has stated he expects City to pose a sterner test than their ranking would suggest - the visitors from south Wales are just above the relegation zone - United have suffered back to back losses only twice since August. Five of their 11 set-backs in all competitions have been followed by wins.

Max Lowe is available again for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Asked about United’s “strong jaw”, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, that’s really pleased me. It’s one of the things actually that’s pleased me the most. The lads don’t like it when things aren’t right but they take it on the chin and then go again. Forget about good footballers, I think we’ve got a really good group of people here too and that’s really important. Not just the team, right the way through the staff too.”

United will be without suspended goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the meeting with Sabri Lamouchi’s men but defender Max Lowe could return after recovering from illness. Midfielder Ben Osborn is still unavailable after being injured in a freak accident during the recent international break.

Adam Davies will deputise for Foderingham against City and also when Bristol City travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, with the former Rangers player expected to return for next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City. However, Heckingbottom used his pre-match media conference to suggest that Davies should view the next two fixtures as a chance to stake his claim for a permanent starting role.

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing Sheffield United to face Cardiff City: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ebou Adams has returned to training for City, with the Gambia international hoping to make his first appearance since arriving from Forest Green Rovers last summer shortly.

“We try to go about our business in a way, and with an attitude, that suits us,” said Heckingbottom, detailing United's plan to “attack” their remaining fixtures.

