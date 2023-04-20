Thibaut Courtois was conflicted. Lomana LuaLua less so, admitting he didn’t want to leave Newcastle in the first place before being loaned to Portsmouth.

But the words of the former DR Congo international and the now Real Madrid goalkeeper, who featured against his then parent club Chelsea during a Champions League tie nine years ago, confirm why the competition rules prohibit Tommy Doyle and James McAtee from representing Sheffield United against their employers Manchester City at Wembley this weekend.

Although the news that the two midfielders would not be able to take part in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final dealt a blow to United’s hopes of springing an upset, English football’s governing body believes it is both morally and technically wrong for players to face the team which effectively employs them in its flagship tournament. Doyle and McAtee, who moved to South Yorkshire on season long deals last summer, will both be in attendance at the national stadium. However, tournament organisers believe they have spared the duo from being placed in an impossible situation by declaring them - and others in the same boat - ineligible for selection.

Courtois was placed with Atletico Madrid at the beginning of his stay at Stamford Bridge and found himself at the centre of controversy when Los Colchoneros were paired with the Londoners in the last four of the 2014 CL.

Speaking before Atletico went on to win the tie, a result which soured his relationship with many Chelsea supporters, Courtois provided an insight into his confused state of mind during an interview with FIFA despite claiming to be “relieved” at the decision to clear his involvement.

“Even though I am at Atleti, Chelsea are my club too,” he said. “It’s better not to think about it too much and play like I always do because if I start thinking ‘Oh, I’d better be careful’, then I’ll end up playing poorly.”

Pep Guardiola, head coach of Manchester City, whose side face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

LuaLua was in a slightly different position a decade earlier when, after being loaned by Newcastle to Portsmouth, he duly faced Sir Bobby Robson’s side at Fratton Park. Fuelled by a desire to prove a point, the Congolese scored a crucial last minute equaliser to lift Portsmouth out of the relegation zone and towards safety. His appearance prompted a change in Premier League legislation, preventing the scenario from happening again.

“I just want to praise God,” LuaLua said, before going on to join Portsmouth permanently. “I am on loan to impress and show what I can do. I know certain people could be saying ‘He’s not going to do anything against us.’ As a striker, I want to score.

“Being sent out on loan, it really hurts and I’m trying to impress the manager here (at Portsmouth) and get a contract. Sometimes, when you have all these things in your head, you just want to enjoy yourself.”

“I apologise because I wasn’t thinking of celebrating,” he added. “But I was getting booed by some (Newcastle) supporters and I was thinking ‘I’ve not done anything wrong.’ I didn’t ask to go out on loan.”

Sheffield United's on loan duo James McAtee (left) and Tommy Doyle (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois played gainst Chelsea while on loan at Atletico Madrid: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth