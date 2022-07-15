The Blades have one of the most valuable squads in the Championship.

Sheffield United have been busy preparing for life in the second tier again.

The Yorkshire club were relegated from the Premier League in 2021 after two seasons in the top flight.

They returned to the Football League and turned to Slavisa Jokanovic as the man to get them promoted at the first time of asking.

However, the former Watford and Fulham man struggled at Bramall Lane and was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom.

He ended up guiding the Blades to the play-offs last term but they ended up losing to eventual winners Nottingham Forest over two legs.

The club has signed defenders Anel Ahmedhodžić from Malmo and Ciaran Clark from Newcastle United, as well as midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City

Sheffield United still have some serious quality in their ranks which is reflected in their Transfermarkt market value and will be aiming for promotion once again.

Here is a look at how their current value compares to other Championship clubs:

