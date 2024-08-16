Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder opens up on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer frustration after Sheffield United delay

Chris Wilder has admitted his frustration at the delay in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s move to Sheffield United, despite confidence that the Crystal Palace youngster will be unveiled at Bramall Lane before tomorrow’s home clash against QPR. Rak-Sakyi has been in South Yorkshire all week after the deal was agreed, but hopes of an announcement earlier this week were scuppered by a delay in the player’s representative signing his part of the paperwork.

That particular obstacle is understood to have now been ironed out and the deal is close to completion, but the delay has thrown doubt on Rak-Sakyi’s participation in tomorrow’s home league opener against QPR. He would have had to be registered by 12noon today to be eligible to face Martí Cifuentes’ men.

Michael Cooper, the former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper, will be involved against Rangers after his move to United went through earlier this week and Wilder said this afternoon: “Hopefully we'll have both boys involved tomorrow, Michael definitely will be, and hopefully both will be.

“[The delay is] just paperwork, lawyers gong through contract details and stuff like that. Nothing in terms of the player not being here; he's been here for a number of days now. It's just the process and administration.”

Wilder identified Rak-Sakyi as a big transfer target earlier this window after switching to a 4-2-3-1 shape during pre-season but has had to be patient in his pursuit of the 21-year-old, who was also a target of Leeds United as well as many other clubs in the Championship this summer.

“It's been frustrating for us all because we'd have liked to get it done a lot quicker than we have,” Wilder added. “But this is football and this is how it goes now.

“There's a lot more litigation and a lot more from a legal point of view as well. Everything has to be right and spot on. But he's been incredibly patient and hopefully we get the reward with him pulling on a Sheffield United shirt tomorrow afternoon.”