Sheffield United looking for back-to-back Championship wins as QPR visit Bramall Lane

Sheffield United’s connection with their supporters could act as their secret weapon in the transfer market, manager Chris Wilder has suggested, as the Blades continue to work on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s loan move from Crystal Palace. The winger has agreed a switch to Bramall Lane but the move has been held up by some unsigned paperwork from the player’s representative.

While there is still some optimism that the deal will get done, the Blades have to register the 21-year-old by lunchtime today for him to be eligible to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Getting the move over the line will be another big boost for Wilder, with Rak-Sakyi staying in Sheffield after attending Tuesday night’s win over Wrexham and returning to their Shirecliffe training ground on Thursday.

United announced the arrival of goalkeeper Michael Cooper earlier in the day, with the 24-year-old checking into Bramall Lane months after the pursuit of his signature began.

United announced the arrival of goalkeeper Michael Cooper earlier in the day, with the 24-year-old checking into Bramall Lane months after the pursuit of his signature began. He could make his debut against QPR as the Blades look for back-to-back league victories on their return to the Championship, with more than 4,000 away fans hailing their players after last Friday’s opening-day win at Preston North End.

And Wilder believes scenes such as those, plus an impressive transfer window which has seen the Blades capture the likes of Callum O’Hare and Harrison Burrows, can do no harm as they continue to add to their squad. “It's a great advert for us as a football club,” he added. “We took 4,000 at Preston and the scenes at the end. The way we set up and the way we play.

“Those things are possibly the best advert for us, rather than listening to the old manager talk the talk again. I think players know what we’re about as a club and how we go about our business, with the impressive young players and the scenes at the end [at Preston]. This is a very attractive club to join and I think players recognise that.”

The optimism around Bramall Lane only grew with the midweek win over Wrexham, which saw a number of the club’s promising starlets shine against the League One side. Femi Seriki was impressive down the right until he limped off with injury while Louie Marsh scored, and Sydie Peck was named man of the match after a commanding display in midfield.

“With young boys you sometimes find that bit of inconsistency in performances, but it was good for them,” Wilder said. “Playing under-21s in that environment is certainly a very different ball game to what was on show on Tuesday.

"I think all the young lads have gone up a notch in pre-season. You get the energy, the enthusiasm and the backing of the crowd. There were one or two mistakes in there but generally every one of those players can be pleased with their performance.

"It's back to league action on Saturday and we've started well so I don't think there'll be many changes in there [from the Preston team]. But we need depth and a strong squad, and that's what we're trying to put together. And if one or two of those young ones can be part of that, then that's great."